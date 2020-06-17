Dubois County Resident Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Another resident of Dubois County has tested positive for the coronavirus, the county’s health department confirmed on Wednesday, June 17.

The newly identified cases of COVID-19 in Dubois County brings the county’s total number of diagnosed cases to 243.

A total of 192 Dubois County residents have now recovered from the virus, and so far, five Dubois County Residents have passed away from it.

Approximately 2031 residents in the county have been tested for the virus to date.

Throughout Indiana, there was a total of 2,289 COVID-19 deaths and 41,013 coronavirus cases as of Wednesday.

More Indiana Coronavirus

Indiana Coronavirus Death Toll Up by 24; Over 41,000 Total Cases Reported (June 17)

Knox County Coronavirus Case Total Increases by Three (Knox County June 17 Update)

Stay up to date on the latest coronavirus information and more by downloading the 44News Mobile App

Comments

comments