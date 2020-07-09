Dubois County Reports Two New Positive Cases of COVID-19

Dubois County health officials reported two new cases of COVID-19 within the county on Thursday, July 9.

According to the Dubois County Health Department, that brings the number of identified positive COVID-19 cases in the county to 290 total.

So far, 249 Dubois County COVID-19 patients have recovered from the virus, while six have died.

Approximately 3207 Dubois County residents have been tested for COVID-19 so far.

As of Wednesday, July 8, there were 49,063 total positive cases of coronavirus in the state of Indiana and 2,539 total COVID-19 deaths.

