Dubois County Reports Six New Cases of COVID-19

Dubois County Health Department has confirmed that there are six new positive cases of COVID-19.

That brings the total number in the county to 169 positive cases of COVID-19 with Dubois County residents.

Among the 169 cases, 37 have recovered.

The death toll remains at 2 for the county.

There remains two testing sites in the Dubois County, Memorial Hospital’s Alternate Screening Site and the OptumServe Health Services site at the National Guard Armory in Jasper. However, beginning May 25, the Alternate Screening Site will close and the screen operation will be directed to the Urgent Care Center, located at 507 East 19th Street in Huntingburg.

