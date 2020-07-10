Dubois County Reports Seven New Positive COVID-19 Cases
New coronavirus information out of Dubois County was released on Friday, July 10, by the Dubois County Health Department (DCHD).
DCHD on Friday announced seven new positive cases of COVID-19 within Dubois County.
Friday’s announcement brought Dubois County’s number of identified COVID-19 cases to 297 total.
One new patient recovery was reported on Friday, which brought the number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the county to 250 total.
So far, six Dubois County residents have died due to COVID-19.
With around 3,242 Dubois County residents having been tested for COVID-19 so far, the total number of positive patients shows a positivity rate of about 8.9%.
