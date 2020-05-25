Dubois County Reports Four New Coronavirus Cases

The Dubois County Health Department on Monday, May 25 reported four new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the county’s case total to 183.

Among the 183 cases, 47 have recovered.

The death toll remains at two for the county.

The health department says it is working with Indiana State Department of Health and local officials to ensure that close contact patients are identified and monitored. Everyone who may have an exposure risk to these positive cases is being notified about potential exposures so that appropriate infection control procedures can be followed. The positive cases are in isolation.

