Dubois County Reports First COVID-19 Related Death

The Dubois County Health Department on Monday reported the first COVID-19 related death in Dubois County, Kentucky. At this time, there are 14 positive coronavirus cases in the county.

The health department says the individual did have underlying medical conditions. DCHD will not release any more information about the patient due to privacy laws.

