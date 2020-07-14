Dubois County Reports 25 New Positive Cases of COVID-19; One New COVID-19 Death

On Tuesday, July 14, there were 25 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Dubois County.

That brought the total number of identified COVID-19 cases in the county to 344.

So far, 257 Dubois County residents have recovered from coronavirus.

On Tuesday, July 14, the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 map listed one new COVID-19 death in the county, bringing the total number of Dubois County residents who have died from COVID-19 so far to seven.

Approximately 3,484 total tests have been recorded in Dubois County so far – showing a positivity rate of 9.87%.

On Monday, Dubois County reported 22 new positive cases of COVID-19 – but that was over the three-day span of Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

Throughout the state of Indiana as of Monday, there were 52,037 total positive cases of COVID-19, 2,569 total COVID-19 deaths, and 570,409 total tests, which shows a positivity rate of 9.1%

