Dubois County Reports 15 New Positive Cases of COVID-19

15 new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Dubois County on Tuesday, July 7, by the Dubois County Health Department.

Tuesday’s report brought the total number of identified positive COVID-19 cases in Dubois County to 288.

So far, 246 Dubois County coronavirus patients have recovered, while six have died.

In total, 3121 Dubois County residents have been tested for COVID-19.

Throughout the state of Indiana as of Tuesday, there were 48,626 total positive cases of coronavirus and 2,524 total COVID-19 deaths.

