Dubois County Museum Children’s Area to Remain Closed

On June 11, the Dubois County Museum board held a meeting where they decided that with the museum’s reopening, the Children’s Area/Little Pioneers area will remain closed due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus.

“The decision was made for the safety of our visitors. The Board feels that due to the area being a hands-on area; it is difficult to keep the area sanitized adequately by the staff for the safety of all,” the Dubois County Museum Board said in a statement.

The Storytime program at the museum will also be affected by the board’s decision. For the safety of the young visitors used to sitting in close contact with each other and working on crafts and activities together, Storytime will be suspended at this time. A time was not given as to when the Storytime program will resume.

Dubois County’s museum board said the decision is regretted but feels that it’s necessary.

The Dubois County Museum will reopen on Sunday, June 14, with COVID-19 guidelines of social distancing and recommended mask-wearing in place.

