Dubois County Man Arrested for Abusing Underage Female

A Jasper man is in jail facing multiple charges after a juvenile Female was taken to the hospital with multiple injuries.

Jasper Police Department arrested 19-year-old Dylan Achbach on four felony charges including aggravated battery, domestic battery with a deadly weapon, domestic battery causing serious bodily injury and strangulation.

According to the police report, a female juvenile entered the ER at Memorial Hospital around 9:30 Friday morning advising that her boyfriend had battered her the evening prior around 5 PM.

The Jasper Police were notified and began an investigation into the battery. The investigation resulted in enough evidence to place Achbach under arrest.

He was located at his place of employment and taken into custody. Also included in the arrest report were two misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

The injuries to the female juvenile included a temporal skull fracture, a broken nose and numerous bruises and contusions.

Achbach is currently in the Dubois County Security Center.

