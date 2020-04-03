Dubois County: Health Dept. Confirms 4 Total Cases of COVID-19

According to the Dubois County Health Department (DCHD), there is now a total of four positive cases of coronavirus in Dubois County.

DCHD says that anyone who may have an exposure risk, including the individual’s employer, has been or is being notified about potential exposures so that appropriate infection control procedures can be followed.

Dubois County Health Officer Dr. Ted Waflart made a statement, encouraging the county’s population during these trying times. “Together we will get through this. Times are tough and I know it is difficult to stay at home. But for the safety of all our community, please do your part and follow this order: STAY HOME. Continue to practice social distancing and good hand hygiene,” said Dr. Waflart.

