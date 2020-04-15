Dubois County Health Dept. Announces New Positive Case of Coronavirus; 14 Total Positive Cases

April 15, 2020

UPDATED: COVID-19 Situation Report and Guidance

As of April 15, at 8 a.m., Dubois County Health Department confirms another positive case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has been identified. This brings the total of 14 positive cases of COVID-19 in Dubois County residents.

We are working closely with Indiana State Department of Health and local officials to ensure that contacts of the patient are identified and monitored. Anyone who may have an exposure risk, has been or is being notified about potential exposures so that appropriate infection control procedures can be followed.

The recommendations have not changed: STAY HOME. Maintain social distancing and perform good hand hygiene. Clean and sanitize all “high touch” surfaces. Educate yourself by listening to reliable sources and authorities. Take care of your friends and neighbors by checking in on them via phone or emails. #INthistogether