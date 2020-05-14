Dubois County Health Department Reports New Coronavirus Cases

The Dubois County Health Department (DCHD) confirmed three new positive cases of coronavirus on Thursday, May 14.

According to the health department, there are now 69 total cases of COVID-19 in Dubois County. Two Dubois County residents have died of coronavirus as of Thursday, DCHD said.

DCHD is working with the Indiana State Department of Health and local officials to ensure that close contacts of the patients are identified and monitored.

Everyone who may have an exposure risk to these positives cases is being notified about potential exposures so that appropriate infection control procedures can be followed.

The total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the county is 29 as of Thursday.

