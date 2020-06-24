Dubois County Has Four New Coronavirus Cases

Four new positive cases of novel coronavirus were reported out of Dubois County on Wednesday, June 24.

There are now 256 total positive cases of coronavirus in the county, according to the Dubois County Health Department’s Wednesday update. 213 total recoveries were reported on Wednesday as well.

Approximately 2509 Dubois County residents have been tested for the virus so far.

The total number of COVID-19 deaths in Dubois County remained at six as of Wednesday.

Indiana had 42,871 total cases of coronavirus as of June 23, with a total number of 2,377 COVID-19 deaths as of Tuesday, June 23.

Related Articles

Four New Vanderburgh Co. Coronavirus Cases as Indiana Totals Rise (June 23)

Indiana’s COVID-19 Totals Continue to Rise Both Statewide and Locally (June 22)

Perry County’s COVID-19 Death Toll Rises to Four

Stay up to date on the latest coronavirus information and more by downloading the 44News Mobile App

Comments

comments