Dubois County Crashes Close Eastbound Lanes of I-64

Update: All lanes are now open, but traffic is still moving slowly.

Reports of Thursday morning slide-offs on I-64 near State Road 162 in Dubois County has caused the eastbound lanes to close at this time.

Indiana State Police Sergeant Todd Ringle issued a traffic advisory, advising motorists to use caution if commuting on I-64.

🚨 Traffic Advisory 🚨 Area police are responding to several slide-offs on I-64 in Dubois County. Use caution if your morning commute includes I-64. — Sgt. Todd Ringle (@ISPEvansville) February 27, 2020

Initially, both east and westbound lanes were closed in the area, but the westbound lanes have since re-opened, but traffic is still moving slowly.

Southwest Dubois County Schools, Southeast Dubois County Schools, and Perry Central Schools are all on a 2-hour delay.

44News has a crew en-route to the scene of the accidents, stay with us on-air and online for more updates.

