Dubois County Courthouse Getting Major Facelift

A $40 million facelift could be coming to Dubois County. County commissioners are breaking down exactly how they plan to fund the project.

Julie Throop says, “It sounds like a very good investment to me”

Jennifer Leath says, “I think it’s a good use of our tax dollars, this is the heart of our community.”

The plan is to add and upgrade county facilities like the Dubois County Jail, expanding the Community Corrections Center, and build a new courthouse where the jail sits today.

Though that’s not all, the commissioners’ office would allocate $300,000 to the current county courthouse so that government offices can expand.

Jackie McPherson has worked in the old courthouse for years. She says the plan to renovate and make more room is something that needed to happen decades ago.

“We are overcrowded and I know some of the other offices will be excited too, I know our county commissioners and they are very diligent with the money,” said McPherson.

The County Commissioners’ Office says the total budget is $40 million and yes, your tax dollars will be spent, but commissioner Chad Blessinger says you will not see an increase in your current tax rates.

“The county has money that they have saved from local income tax over the last many years, being conservative, there will be no new change, there was a bit of a change last year, but nothing will change moving forward from here,” said Blessinger.

Taxpayers who live in Dubois County say the face-lift is much needed. Adding that updated security measures along with jail rehabilitation and social services at the new facilities would keep law enforcement, victims and even inmates safer and the community informed.

“We do want to help people be able to get back into society, function and lead good lives,” says Throop.

“People need second and third chances in life, but I think these people deserve a chance to become productive members of society,” says Leath.

The commission will decide on the commitment at their next meeting on March 30. According to the County Commissioners’ Office, they could break ground as early as this year.

The project is scheduled to take around 18 months before that jail and courthouse are fully functional.

