Dubois County Couple Accused of Locking Child in Cage Will Serve No Prison Time

New information has surfaced regarding a Dubois County couple who were arrested on accusations of child neglect back in 2017.

Alan Friz and his wife Aimee Friz were both arrested in 2017 on charges of Criminal Confinement and Neglect of a Dependent after deputies said they found a closet that was converted into a lockable cage inside of the couples home.

Previously, both Alan and Aimee had bonded out of jail after pleading not guilty in a court of law – but now, court records indicate a new plea agreement in the case.

Alan Friz was charged with 11 counts of criminal confinement, 11 counts of neglect, and four counts of sexual misconduct with a minor.

Aimee Friz was charged with 11 counts of criminal confinement and 11 counts of neglect.

Both have pleaded guilty to two counts of Neglect of a Dependent. All other charges were dismissed, and they were sentenced to two years of probation.

