Dubois County Coronavirus Cases Increase by Two

Two new positive cases of coronavirus were reported in Indiana’s Dubois County by the local health department on Tuesday, June 2.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases identified in Dubois County to 204.

[MORE: Gov. Holcomb’s Plan to Reopen Indiana]

No new recoveries were reported by the Dubois County Health Department (DCHD) on Tuesday, leaving the total number of recovered patients in the county at 71.

According to DCHD, approximately 1417 Dubois County residents have been tested for the virus so far – an increase of one test since Monday’s Dubois County report.

The coronavirus death toll in Dubois County remained at three total deaths as of Tuesday.

