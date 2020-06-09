Dubois County Coronavirus Cases Increase by Two

Less than a minute

Less than a minute

Two more positive cases of coronavirus were identified in Dubois County by health officials on Tuesday, June 9.

This brings the total number of identified COVID-19 cases in Dubois County to 231 total positive cases.

According to the Dubois County Health Department, there are 157 recovered patients so far.

Four total Dubois County residents have passed away due to COVID-19.

Around 1781 Dubois County residents have been tested for the virus so far, meaning 12.97% (231) have tested positive.

Statewide in Indiana, there were 37,623 total positive cases of coronavirus and 2,135 total deaths as of Monday, June 8, with 309,503 tests reported statewide.

Related Articles

Comments

comments