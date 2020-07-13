Dubois County Confirms 22 New Positive COVID-19 Cases

22 new positive cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Dubois County by the local health department on Monday, July 13.

Over the weekend, the Dubois County Health Department didn’t release any reports on new cases in the County.

These 22 new positive cases are new cases from:

Saturday: 7 new cases

Sunday: 5 new cases

Monday: 10 new cases

With the 22 new cases reported on Monday by DCHD, there are now 319 total positive cases of COVID-19 in the county.

Currently, 253 Dubois County residents have recovered from the virus.

Six Dubois County residents have died of COVID-19 to date.

Approximately 3,435 total coronavirus tests have been reported by DCHD to date. With 3,435 total tests and 319 total positive cases, the COVID-19 positivity rate in Dubois County is 9.28%.

