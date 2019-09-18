Dubois County Airport Receives Nearly $6 Million Grant

The Dubois County Airport Authority will receive a $5.97 million grant.

The money will go towards a runway extension project at the Huntingburg Regional Airport.

The grant was awarded by the Department of Transportation under the Wendell H. Ford Aviation Investment and Reform Act for the 21st Century.

Congressman Larry Bucshon, M.D. said the extension project will encourage economic growth in the area.

“Regional airports like Huntingburg Regional Airport in Dubois County, Indiana connect Hoosiers to cities all across the Midwest and help drive the local economy,” said Congressman Bucshon.

Comments

comments