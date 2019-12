Habitat for Humanity of Dubois County is accepting applications for the next future habitat homeowner.

Applications can be printed at Habitat’s website or picked up at the Habitat for Humanity of Dubois Co. ReStore Wednesday thru Friday 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The ReStore is located at 4332 S 170 E in Huntingburg.

January 31, 2020, is the deadline to submit applications.

