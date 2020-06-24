Dry & Pleasant Conditions Settle in Wednesday; Heat and Rain Returns by the Weekend

Most of our Tri-State communities woke up to cloudy conditions Wednesday morning, but quickly cleared out as the sun rose around 5:30 a.m. Morning temperatures were cooler than what we experienced Tuesday morning, but the difference is we didn’t warm up much through the morning yesterday. From 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. today, some temperatures around the area increased by nearly 10 degrees. Evansville saw a low of 66°. We ended up with warmer lows due to the cloudiness through much of the overnight hours. As we jump into our Wednesday, we’ll be experiencing fantastic weather. By late afternoon, it should be mostly sunny with highs topping out in the low to mid 80s. Mostly clear skies are expected tonight with lows dipping down into the mid to low 60s.

The cold front that brought us showers during the first part of the week has moved off to the east and high pressure is beginning to take control in the Tri-State. We should expect pleasant conditions today into Thursday. Humidity levels will remain on the lower end, making for a very comfortable couple of days. We’ll hang on to the sunshine for Thursday, but temperatures will kick off a warming trend through much of the weekend. Highs are expected to reach 86°, with lows in the low 60s.

Rain and thunderstorm chances don’t return to the Tri-State until Friday and hot temperatures will be coming with them, too. Right now, Friday looks to be mostly dry, but humidity levels will be rising. Those conditions could set up for some possible pop up showers through the late afternoon hours. As we head into Saturday and Sunday, a cold front will be moving over the Great Lakes. It is expected to bring rain showers to the Tri-State, but the frontal boundary may stay to the north. While we may see showers from the front, the temperatures won’t be dipping much. Most of the weekend highs will be hanging around the upper 80s and lower 90s.

