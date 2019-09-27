Dry Condition Dangers Spark Burn Bans

The ongoing drought in the Tri-State has now forced officials to put burn bans in place across most of our area.

Gibson County joined the list earlier today, a list that already includes dozens of counties in Indiana and Kentucky.

Farmers are expressing their concerns with the weather.

Dry conditions aren’t just impacting the field, they’re also putting those farmers in dangerous situations.

“I never dreamed that anything like this would ever happen,” said farmer Danny Basham.

He adds he’s lucky he was on his farm when the unthinkable happened.

The recent lack of rain means his equipment picks up flammable debris while working in the cornfields, and that’s what helped spark the fire that destroyed his combine.

“Everything’s hot and it’s dry,” Basham observed. “Just the fodder off the corn crop and bean crop just seems to build on everything. That along with diesel fuel, and hydraulic oil, and everything on it. It can turn into a bad thing in a hurry.”

Kentucky is officially under an “agricultural drought,” and while conditions vary across the state, Western Kentucky is dealing with the brunt of the problem.

Daviess County is the latest Kentucky area added to the growing list of burn bans, and the fire on Basham’s farm in Hopkins County is a perfect example of why more and more counties are making the decision.

But the impact goes beyond the fire risk.

“You have to have moisture and a good seed bed that is perfect for those plants to germinate or grow. So we’re not really having those perfect conditions right now to accomplish the task at hand,” explained Curtis Dame with Hopkins County Extension.

Narrow planting windows not only affect seeding, but also later harvesting.

“The lack of rainfall can really create some management issues. That might hurt the yield on those crops that are still in the field. The window does matter in regards to having a good foundation for next year.”

With rain not forecast for some time, the dryness and danger that comes with is expected to continue.

