Drunk Man Arrested for Crashing Car

Indiana State Police have arrested a man for crashing his vehicle drunk.

Authorities say 21-year-old Joseph Bauer crashed at 10th Street and Wabash Avenue in Vincennes.

Officers say Bauer was driving his 2000 Dodge pickup truck east on 10th Street when he collided into several parked cars and then into a church located at Wabash Avenue.

Bauer’s blood alcohol content was .22%. He was arrested and taken to the Knox County Jail.

The Vincennes Police Department investigated the crash.

