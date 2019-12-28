Drunk Driver Nearly Hits EPD Officer

Evansville Police arrested a man after they say he nearly hit an officer while driving under the influence.

Early Friday morning, 29-year-old Matthew Orth was headed west on Morgan Avenue when he turned onto Willow Road almost striking a police car, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Orth reportedly sped off nearly 70 mph when officers attempted to pull him over. He later pulled into his home on Missouri Street, where officers confronted him and later found he was highly intoxicated.

Police say his blood alcohol content was .259, over three times the legal limit. Orth had told investigators he spent the night at Lamasco’s Bar and he still had receipts in his pocket showing he purchased eight drinks throughout the evening.

Orth was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail and has since been released.

