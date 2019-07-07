Drunk Driver Hits Trooper’s Car Going Wrong Way on I-64

A Dale, Indiana woman is behind bars, after driving drunk in the wrong direction on I-64 Saturday night.

According to Indiana State Police, 52-year-old Angela Ayer was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-64 near near mile marker 40.

Around 11:30 pm – two state troopers tried to stop Ayer while she was driving the wrong direction, but she refused to stop.

When the trooper moved his car into the eastbound lanes to warn other drivers and try to stop Ayer, she crashed into the trooper’s car.

ISP says, Ayer’s blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit.

She is being held in the Warrick County Jail, and is charged with driving while intoxicated.

Comments

comments