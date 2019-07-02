Drugged Driving on the Rise in the Tri-State

The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute and the Indiana University Public Policy Institute analyzed Hoosier crash statistics from 2018 and their findings may leave you shocked. They found more drivers tested positive for drugs after a deadly car crash than were alcohol-impaired. Evansville Police say they have noticed this trend too, and it’s more than just illegal drugs compromising drivers’ motor skills.

“Be it drinking cough medicine, that’s got codeine in it to taking pain pills, anti-anxiety pills,” says Sergeant Jason Cullum.

The scary thing about drugged driving accidents being on the rise is the fact that they are hard to avoid since pills are more accessible than alcohol, and drugged drivers can be on the road at any time.

“Most people when they think of impaired driving they think Friday, Saturday night 3:00 in the morning when the bars let out and if you’re not on the road during that time of day, you aren’t going to encounter driver that is impaired,” says Sgt. Cullum. “Unfortunately, the trend we are seeing is really changing that narrative.”

Some drivers say they have seen this first hand. Concerned driver and mother, Allie Masterson, says she recently witnessed an erratic driver.

“On my way up to my mom’s, there was some guy in front of me that was swerving really bad,” says Masterson. “It was making me nauseous following behind him.”

Police say when you run across someone driving erratically, see what kind of car they are driving and try to jot down their license plate number before calling the police.

Signs of impaired driving include:

•Weaving, swerving, drifting, or straddling the center line

•Driving at a very slow speed

•Braking erratically

•Making wide turns

•Stopping without cause

•Responding slowly to traffic signals

•Driving after dark with headlights off

•Closely missing an object or vehicle

•Turning abruptly or illegally Driving on the wrong side of the road

•Drivers should also watch for impaired pedestrians who may not be paying attention to their surroundings.

