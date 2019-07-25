Drug Trafficking Investigation Leads to Arrest of Hopkins Co. Couple

A Hopkins County couple was arrested in connection with a drug trafficking investigation.

Detectives with the Madisonville Hopkins County Vice/Narcotics Unit arrested 42-year-old Darrin Shelton and 42-year-old Penny Bapps on Wednesday. Both individuals were the primary suspects in the investigation.

Authorities seized approximately 15 pounds of synthetic marijuana, digital scales, packaging material, US currency, a small amount of marijuana, and assorted drug paraphernalia. Detectives also seized equipment and material that is used in the manufacturing process.

Shelton has prior convictions for trafficking synthetic drugs, according to the press release.

Shelton was charged with trafficking in synthetic drugs. Babbs was also charged with trafficking in synthetic drugs. Babbs additionally had an active parole violation warrant.

Both subjects were transported to the Muhlenberg County Jail.

Detectives say this investigation is ongoing.

