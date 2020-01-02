Drug Donation Bill to Be Proposed

Legislation focused on putting that old medication to good use will be discussed at the statehouse in Indianapolis. The bill’s sponsor doesn’t anticipate any push back from other lawmakers in the wake of the rising cost of drugs, but some medical professionals disagree.

“The general consumer can’t take their medication and give it back to a pharmacy and expect the pharmacy to give it to somebody else even if they don’t want it or the other patient needs it,” says Deaconess Family Pharmacy Manager Tom Fite.

Pharmacists say several expensive medications go unused in the tri-state, especially among cancer patients.

Right now, Indiana and Kentucky have a drug repository law where some unused medications can be reissued to patients, but only if the medicine was handled by medical staff at a jail, nursing home, or another facility. Under current law, once the medicine is in the hands of a patient, it can’t be redistributed.

The problem is, there are no repository programs in either state. As a result, there are no legal means to redistribute unwanted medication, but this could change.

Indiana State Representative Stephen Bartels is proposing a bill that would allow patients to donate their unused medication back to pharmacies to be given to other patients for just a $20 fee.

Narcotics would not be accepted. All other pills would have to be inspected, ensuring they haven’t been damaged. Although, pharmacists say there’s no simple way to check medicine without destroying it.

“You would have to take the medication, crush it, put it in a test tube and run it through some testing to find out whether or not that medication is still good and still potent,” says Fite. “You would also have to do sterility testing and things like that on it.”

Medical professionals say they wouldn’t feel comfortable redistributing patients’ unused medication because most people don’t store their medicine properly. Some medication has to be refrigerated while others need to be stored in a cool and dry place like your medicine cabinet.

“So even if our legislators believe that pharmacists can do this, I don’t think you are going to find universal acceptance from the pharmacy community,” says

Dr. Fite says expensive medication going to waste is a problem but advises shopping around the pharmacy for your prescription to save money.

“I think if everybody understands what the cost is, then you can make a more informed choice. Generics. If there’s a generic available, I preach you should always take a generic,” says Fite.

