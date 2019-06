A Kentucky teenager has been identified as a drowning victim at the Cerulean Rock Quarry this week. The Trigg County Coroner’s office says 17-year old Zachary Cheatham of Christian County died in the accidental drowning. First responders from multiple agencies were called to that location at just before noon Thursday. The accident remains under investigation by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife and Trigg County Coroner’s Office.

Comments

comments