Drought Declared in Kentucky as Dry Conditions Worsen

Drought conditions have officially been declared for most of Kentucky. The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet and the Office of the State Climatologist issued a Level 2 drought declaration for 78 counties and a Level 1 declaration for 42 counties.

After an exceptionally hot and dry September, the region desperately needs water.

Since the beginning of September, the state only received 0.28 inches of rain.

More information about drought declaration criteria can be found in the Kentucky Drought Mitigation and Response Plan.

Comments

comments