Driving Hazards During Flash Flood Watch

Most drivers seem to be extra vigilant as they should for the remainder of the weekend. With rain accumulating on the road, causing sudden road closures, it makes it easier to lose control of your vehicle.

“Nobody enjoys the rain but at least we don’t have six feet of snow so that’s good,” says Shelia Smiddy.

There are a number of road closures across the area to keep drivers safe as more rain is expected to come our way. Although, some drivers are already fearful of the wet weather which will be sweeping through the Tri-State.

“Driving in the rain, especially on this side of town, is kind of sketchy,” says Smiddy.

City of Evansville officials tell 44News there are nearly 20 problematic areas they are keeping an eye on throughout the weekend, most of those areas being in neighborhoods.

There are also several roads closed due to the high waters.

“We travel the back roads between St. Joe and 1st Avenue so right now they have road closed signs and they aren’t placed strategically well,” says Smiddy. This evening she witnessed first hand what can happen when drivers aren’t taking their time and anticipating sudden road closures. “The truck behind me smoked the sign completely.”

Road officials tell 44News you should never let your guard down.

“Always be aware that you could get some puddling on the road, especially after a downpour because it could take a little time for the water to drain off,” says Evansville’s Department of Transportation Executive Director Todd Robertson. “If you know any troublesome spots please reach out to us and let us know.”

During the storms, enforcement officials have been driving around while making sure everyone is following the rules of the road. However, they also want to remind drivers to never drive around road closed signs and to be very careful while driving in the dark since that’s when it’s hard to tell how deep the water really is.

The communities on high alert right now are in Gibson, Pike, Posey, Vanderburgh, and Warrick counties.

