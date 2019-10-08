Drivers Warned of Deer Collisions During Fall Months

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is warning drivers to be extra cautious on the highway this time of year.

Deer are very active from the beginning of October through December and are usually seen in the early morning and evening hours.

Drivers should make sure to stay alert, drive slow, and use high-beams as much as possible.

Kentucky is 15th in the nation for deer collisions. In 2018, 3,086 deer collisions were reported in Kentucky, a slight drop from the 3,200 reported to police agencies in 2017.

