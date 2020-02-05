Driver Strikes VCSO Vehicle, Attempts to Flee

A Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) inmate transport vehicle was involved in a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Heidelbach Avenue and John Street in Evansville, Indiana, on Wednesday, Feb. 5.

While driving east on John St, a pickup truck failed to yield the right of way to a passenger car that was traveling south on Heidelbach Ave, consequently striking that car. The truck and the passenger car both struck the VCSO inmate transport vehicle which was driving north on Heidelbach Ave.

The driver of the pickup truck who was later identified as Zachary Moser backed up and hit the VCSO vehicle a second time while attempting to flee the scene of the accident.

Deputies driving the VCSO vehicle exited and immediately detained Moser as well as two other passengers inside the truck – Takia Bailey and James C. Elliot.

A strong odor of burnt marijuana could be smelled coming from the inside of the pickup truck, deputies reported. During a pat-down, Moser and Elliot were found to be in possession of illegal narcotics.

Moser and Bailey were taken to Deaconess Hospital for complaints of pain. The driver of the passenger car was also transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries. Pursuant to Indiana state law regarding crashes involving serious bodily injury, all three drivers were subject to a post-crash blood draw.

There were no prisoners in the inmate transport vehicle at the time of the collision, and the deputies inside were not injured.

Upon being released from the hospital, Bailey was arrested on an outstanding warrant. Elliot was also arrested, for Possession of Marijuana.

Zachary Moser was charged with:

Possession of Schedule Drug Operating a Motor Vehicle While intoxicated Causing Injury Never Receiving a License Hit and Run with injury No Proof of Insurance Disregarding a Stop Sign

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

