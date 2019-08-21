Driver Passes Away From Hopkins County Crash

A driver passes away following a crash in Hopkins County.

21-year-old Darrell Baker of Sacramento was killed in a crash on Sunset Road in Hanson when he collided with 73-year-old Leonard Martin. Accident took place on August 20th after 4PM in the afternoon.

In a release from Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, Martin was backing out of his driveway onto Sunset Road when he made contact with Baker’s vehicle on the driver’s side. This caused Baker to leave the road and strike a Kenergy power pole. Baker was pronounced dead at the scene.

