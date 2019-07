A car ran into the front of Big Jon’s Lunch Box in the 100 block of west 4th street in Mt. Carmel, Illinois. The incident happened before 10 a.m. on Thursday.

According to the owner, a female driver mistook the gas pedal for the brake pedal and ran into the entranceway for the restaurant.

No injuries reported in the incident, the Lunch Box is closed as they are assessing the damage to the building.

