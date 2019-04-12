Driver Killed in Daviess County Accident

11:30AM UPDATE….

More details have been released in a fatal accident Friday morning in Daviess County.

Multiple emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a pick-up truck and a semi-tractor in the 6200 block of US Hwy 60 East. The semi-tractor, driven by 39-year-old Tony Sanders of Reynolds Station, Kentucky, was traveling eastbound when it was struck in the rear-end by a pickup truck, driven by a 38-year-old male. The pickup truck then crossed the median, crossed both westbound lanes, and came to rest in a field on the north side of the roadway.

The driver of the pickup was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. Sanders was also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries from the accident.

The decease driver was not wearing a seatbelt. Name is still be withheld until notification of family has been made.

EARLIER….

A man has died from his injuries in an early morning accident in Daviess County, Kentucky.

Daviess County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an accident between a pick-up truck and a semi-truck on US 60 East near Hawes Blvd.

At 6AM Friday morning, the driver of a pick-up truck rear-ended the semi-truck traveling eastbound. The driver of the pick-up was taken to the hospital where he passed away.

US 60 is shut down at the scene as crew continue to investigate the accident.

