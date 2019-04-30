Driver Falls Asleep While Driving; Car Flips on I-69

Webster County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the scene of a vehicle overturned on I-69.

According to WCSO, 40-year-old Mary Jo Groves of Central City fell asleep at the wheel while traveling southbound on I-69.

She woke up and overcorrected, leading her to lose control of the vehicle and ended up on her side.

Her and her passenger, 23-year-old Alexis Lewis of Central City, was taken by ambulance to Baptist Health in Madisonville.

Groves suffered from a possible head injury and Lewis had a possible leg injury from the accident.

A car has flipped on its side on the Pennyrile Parkway. A woman is inside. 911 says they have someone on the way. A group of people are speaking to the woman inside @my44news pic.twitter.com/CwHrqtgux1 — Megan DiVenti 44News (@MDiVenti44News) April 30, 2019

