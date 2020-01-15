Driver Crashes Car Into Business, Flees Scene

Authorities are searching for a driver that fled the scene of an accident after crashing her vehicle into an Indianapolis business.

Tuesday afternoon, a female driver crashed into Midwest Gamez at 6667 West Washington Street, in Indianapolis, Indiana.

After crashing through the side of the structure, the driver of the vehicle can be seen fleeing the scene of the accident on foot in a video posted by Wayne Township Fire Department.

Video from 6667 W Washington St of the female driver who fled the scene after she drove a car into the building. If you recognize this driver please contact @IMPDnews. pic.twitter.com/QqOi7XnixD — Wayne Twp Fire Dept (@Waynetwpfire) January 15, 2020

Four people were occupying the building at the time of the crash, but no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on the driver is asked to contact the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at (317) 327-3282.

