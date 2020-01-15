Indiana

Driver Crashes Car Into Business, Flees Scene

Adam Kight 6 mins ago
Photo: Wayne Township Fire Department

Authorities are searching for a driver that fled the scene of an accident after crashing her vehicle into an Indianapolis business.

Tuesday afternoon, a female driver crashed into Midwest Gamez at 6667 West Washington Street, in Indianapolis, Indiana.

After crashing through the side of the structure, the driver of the vehicle can be seen fleeing the scene of the accident on foot in a video posted by Wayne Township Fire Department.

Four people were occupying the building at the time of the crash, but no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on the driver is asked to contact the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at (317) 327-3282.

 

