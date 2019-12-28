Driver Crashes Car 5x Over Legal Alcohol Limit

Evansville Police arrested a man for crashing his car while drunk late Friday night.

Authorities say witnesses saw 28-year-old Alex Boyd’s car swerving all over the road and hitting a guard rail near First and Diamond Avenue.

Boyd smelled of alcohol and was visibly upset and crying, according to a probable cause affidavit. Witnesses say Boyd almost struck several other cars.

Boyd was taken to the hospital after complaining of abdominal pain on scene. While at the hospital, police say his registered blood alcohol content was .373, nearly 5x the legal limit.

At the hospital, officers say Boyd admitted to drinking alcohol but didn’t recall driving the vehicle.

He was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail and later released on $250 bond.

