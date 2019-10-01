Driver Arrested for Knox County Fatal Crash

A driver has been arrested for a crash that killed two people in Knox County, Indiana.

Indiana State Police have arrested 27-year-old Joshua Roark of Vincennes for 2 counts of causing death while driving under the influence of meth. ISP says Roark is responsible for the June 12th crash that killed John and Rita Buck on SR 159, north of Bicknell. According to the release, Roark was traveling southbound on SR 159 when he drove left of center and collided head-on into the Buck’s vehicle. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Roark was airlifted to St. Vincent in Evansville with serious injury.

The Knox County Prosecutor’s Office issued an arrest warrant for Roark last week. Roark turned himself in to the Knox County Jail where he posted bond and was later released.

Comments

comments