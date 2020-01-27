Driver Arrested After Crashing Into Bar Patio

One person is arrested after police say they struck two parked cars and drove a vehicle into the patio area of a Franklin Street bar.

Police say they were called to a crash in front of River Bend property management around 6 a.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, they say patio railings, tables, and chairs were scattered and damaged after being hit by an SUV.

Police say the driver 25-year-old Deadra Armstead moved from the driver’s seat over to the passenger’s seat after the crash.

Armstead was booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail for operating a vehicle while intoxicated

