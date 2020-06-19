Driver Arrested for Cocaine Possession After Three Children Seriously Hurt in Crash

Three juveniles were badly injured in a traffic accident in northeastern Vanderburgh County on Thursday.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) says that on Thursday around 2:30 p.m., deputies and emergency medical personnel were sent to a car accident at the intersection of Old State Road and Schroeder Road in northeastern Vanderburgh County.

The accident happened after a vehicle ignored a stop signed and pulled into the path of a work truck.

One vehicle involved in the crash flipped over, leaving its female driver and three juvenile passengers trapped inside. Two of the juvenile passengers were 11-years-old, and one of them was 14-years-old.

All three juveniles were transported to the local hospital for serious injuries. Two had broken pelvises, and the other had a collapsed lung. According to VCSO, one of the children had to be evacuated to another medical facility by helicopter.

The current condition of the juveniles remains unknown at this time.

Neither driver involved in the accident was seriously injured, but in agreement with Indiana law, both drivers submitted to drug and alcohol screening to be conducted by the Indiana Department of Toxicology.

One of the involved drivers, 20-year-old Carson Elpers of Haubstadt, Indiana, was arrested upon being released from the hospital for an outstanding felony arrest warrant and for possession of cocaine.

Arrested and Charged

Elpers was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on a $250 bond, but has since been released.



