Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing Available in Evansville for Essential Employees

We’ve been following the local testing issues and as more testing becomes available the number of positive tests will likely rise.

State health officials have been working with the Vanderburgh county health department to open up another drive-thru testing clinic. This one saved for those on the front lines.

“The last thing in healthcare you want to do is take something that you’re exposed to, at work, home to your family or even within healthcare being around other patients after you have been exposed,” says Lee Turpin, Operations Manager for AMR.

“It takes stress off of the hospitals because now instead of everyone rushing to the hospitals, we can go get tested back here,” says Evansville Police Department Sergeant Nick Winsett.

The clinic is located in the back 40 parking lot, near the C.K. Newsome Community Center.

The state’s strike team is offering free COVID-19 testing just for essential employees. These employees include healthcare workers, first responders, restaurant and grocery store employees.

“What it means here locally is the people who need to be tested are getting and we can identify those who have this virus and have the disease so that they can isolate and we are not out infecting other people,” says Joe Gries with the Vanderburgh County Health Department.

Not only do you have to be an essential employee to be tested, but you also have to be showing COVID-19 symptoms such as coughing and shortness of breath.

“We actually had one of our own that actually tested positive for COVID-19 and fortunately he is going really well now,” says Sgt. Winsett. He says this pandemic has hit close to home. Although they are just thankful it’s been a few weeks and the officers who had to be quarantined aren’t showing any symptoms yet. “It really put fear in us as well. More so than what we’ve had before.”

Now all Hoosiers putting their well being aside to serve the community has access to quick and free COVID-19 testing.

This testing center will be here all week from 9:00 am until 6:00 pm. Make sure you bring your Indiana issued I.D. And proof of employment.

