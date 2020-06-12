Drive-Through Food Distribution Event on June 12 in Evansville

The Salvation Army will be hosting a drive-through food distribution event on Friday, June 12, in Evansville, Indiana.

From 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at 1040 N. Fulton Ave in Evansville, Indiana, families that have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic are welcome to come and receive food.

The drive-through line will form on the Missouri St. side of The Salvation Army.

No more than two families per vehicle will be served, and each head of household will need to provide a picture ID. The trunk of each vehicle will need to be empty so that the food items can be placed there.

The normal pantry schedule will continue to take place on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Previously, The Salvation Army held a drive-through food distribution event on April 28.

Sponsors assisting with this food distribution: Tri-State Food Bank, Farmers to Families Food Box Program, Center of Hope Church, and USDA-TEFAP

