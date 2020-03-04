Drier, Clearer and Quieter Weather for the Tri-State

After what started as a crystal clear morning throughout the Tri-State, cloud cover from a tropical low pressure system camped out over the Gulf Coast moseyed its way in over the region by this afternoon. Fortunately, higher pressure will continue to act as a buffer and keep the majority of that moisture away from the region, leaving us with another cool night ahead. We’ll bottom out around 36° overnight and into early Thursday.

As we move forward in the forecast, it appears as though much of the weather affecting the Tri-State in the coming days will be of the quiet and calm variety – the most exciting thing we’ll see around these parts through the weekend ahead will be a passing cold front Thursday afternoon and the corresponding cooler conditions to come Friday. After only topping out at 47° Friday afternoon, we’ll soar right back up into the 50s and 60s for Saturday and Sunday respectively.

If it’s rainfall you’re looking for, you’ll have to wait until next Monday and Wednesday – it’s only then you’ll find yourself reaching for the umbrella. A couple of rounds of rain are expected early next week, the first bout due to a cold front on Monday and another come Wednesday because of a passing core of low pressure. Until then however, you’re in the clear… Literally.

Enjoy!

