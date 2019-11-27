Dream Center Hosts Early Thanksgiving Dinner

From mashed potatoes to stuffing and even turkey, hundreds of people are having an early thanksgiving meal which is all giving back to the community.

“I can’t even keep track of the amount of food we’ve had here today, but it’s like 20 or 30 turkeys,” says Rachel Trout, Dream Center Special Events Coordinator.

Hundreds of people enjoyed a Thanksgiving dinner early at the Fifth Annual Feast with Friends. Hosted by the Dream Center, the meal was completely free of charge and open to everyone.

“We really tried to market it different this year and offer transportation and ways to get people who may not have the means to get here otherwise,” says Trout.

Spending the entire day preparing the feast, more than 50 people volunteered with dozens more in the kitchen.

Several dishes of food were served including nearly a hundred pounds of homemade mashed potatoes.

“Anything we can do to get families here and engaged with the work that were doing at the dream center is always a great cause,” says Trout. “We really hope that it’s made their day and made their holiday–and we’re thankful for everyone that comes out and is here to celebrate with us.”

Several places will be holding a Thanksgiving meal including Liberty Baptist Church and United Caring Services.

