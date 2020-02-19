Dr. Mae Jemison to Speak at Women’s Equality Day in Evansville

Dr. Mae C. Jemison, an American astronaut, engineer, and physician, who became the first woman of color to be admitted into NASA’s astronaut training program and travel in space, will be the keynote speaker for the Women’s Equality Centennial Celebration August 26, 2020, at Old National Events Plaza in Evansville, Indiana.

This year, the luncheon celebrates the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, giving most women the right to vote. The luncheon will begin at 11:30 a.m. and will conclude at 1:00 p.m.

On August 26, 1920, women won the right to vote. On August 26, 2020, the Women’s Equality Centennial Celebration will feature Dr. Mae Carol Jemison, an astronaut, engineer, and physician, at its 18th annual luncheon.

The celebration committee invited Jemison to celebrate the 100th anniversary and help Evansville look to the future.

She encourages young people to pursue careers in science and technology, which would help our community’s challenge to attract and retain a 21st-century workforce.

“A lot of times women, particularly young women, may feel they don’t belong, and I tell them they have every right to be there,” Jemison says.

Jemison was the first woman of color to be admitted into NASA’s astronaut training program and travel in space. She served as a mission specialist, performing experiments while on the Space Shuttle Endeavour, which orbited the earth for almost eight days in 1992.

Jemison now is building a global community to support 100 Year Starship (100YSS), a nonprofit initiative to make sure human space travel to another star is possible within the next 100 years.

After leaving NASA in 1993, Jemison founded a technology research company and a non-profit educational foundation, The Jemison Group, to encourage a love of science in students and bring advanced technology to schools around the world. Jemison will also meet with area high school students while in Evansville.

The 100YSS True Books was designed to engage elementary students. Jemison is a figure in LEGO’s Women of NASA set and has appeared on television including an episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation.

Jemison grew up on the South Side of Chicago and credits her high school teachers with challenging her and encouraging her to pursue both her interests in dance and science.

She entered Stanford at age 16 and earned a B.S. in chemical engineering while also pursuing studies in African and Afro-American studies. She then received her M.D. from Cornell.

Jemison was the Area Peace Corps Medical Officer for Sierra Leone and Liberia from 1983 to 1985 before joining NASA in 1987. She also worked as an engineer and in a Cambodian refugee camp.

“When people think about why it is important to have a diversity of talent in a field, they think of it as a nicety,” Jemison told the Huffington Post. “No, it’s a necessity. We get better solutions.”

Jemison has received numerous accolades, including several honorary doctorates, and she has been inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame and International Space Hall of Fame.

Become a sponsor to join the cause – Sponsorship levels are:

Centennial Celebration for $10,000,

Visionary for $7,500

Ambassador for $5,000

Leadership Champion for $2,500.

Individual tickets are $60 or $100 for Centennial Patrons.

Individual Equality Pacesetters are Women Honoring Women who donate $1,000 each.

The deadline to register is August 14.

Further information can be found on the Stepping Up EVV webpage.

You can find a Facebook Event Page for Women’s Equality Day here.

