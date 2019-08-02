Dr. Bucshon to Host Town Hall Meeting in Evansville

Congressman Larry Buschon is coming to Indiana to host town hall meetings! He is scheduled to appear in Evansville on August 19th at the Southern Indiana Career and Technical School Assembly Hall. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

Dr. Buschon will also host town hall meetings in Linton, Terre Haute, and Washington in August. He plans to use these town hall meetings as an opportunity to update Hoosiers on his work on their behalf in Congress. Hoosiers will also get the opportunity to voice their concerns and issues at the scheduled town halls.

“Throughout my time in Congress, I’ve always made it a priority to listen and be accessible to Hoosiers and communicate my views on the issues of great importance to the country through town halls, listening sessions, office hours, and a variety of other public events. My upcoming town halls are a great opportunity for me to continue this open, honest, and respectful dialogue with the citizens I represent in Congress. I’m really looking forward to it,” said Dr. Bucshon.

Linton, IN

Tuesday, August 20th

Doors Open 5:30 p.m. ET

Town Hall 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. ET

Linton-Stockton High School – Auditeria; 10 H St. NE, Linton, IN 47441

Terre Haute, IN

Wednesday, August 21st

Doors Open 5:30 p.m. ET

Town Hall 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. ET

Woodrow Wilson Middle School – Auditorium; 301 S. 25th St. Terre Haute, IN 47803

Washington, IN

Thursday, August 22nd

Doors Open 5:30 p.m. ET

Town Hall 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. ET

Washington High School – Auditorium; 608 E. Walnut St. Washington, IN 4750

